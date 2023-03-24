Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,155,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,792,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,465,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,711,172 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.23.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

