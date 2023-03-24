Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.63 Billion Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,632,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $382,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,226. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

