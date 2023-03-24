Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.32 Billion Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622,439 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $4,317,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 13,354,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,587 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,938,000 after buying an additional 3,438,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SH remained flat at $15.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,857,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,301,355. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

