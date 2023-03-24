Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,019 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,921,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. 122,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,316. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

