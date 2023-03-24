Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,304,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,830. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

