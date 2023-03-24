Private Trust Co. NA Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 2,617.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 231,914 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

