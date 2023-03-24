Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average of $180.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

