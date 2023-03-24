Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.01 and a 1-year high of $108.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

