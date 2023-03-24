Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,523 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IUSV opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

