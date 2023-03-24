Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Profound Medical Price Performance
Profound Medical stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.84. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 14.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
