Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Profound Medical Price Performance

Profound Medical stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.84. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 14.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profound Medical

About Profound Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,778,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 899,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 47.0% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 648,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 207,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 759.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 280,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

See Also

