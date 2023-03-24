Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Up 4.9%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Progress Acquisition Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRWU. UBS Group AG increased its position in Progress Acquisition by 162.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 248.7% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 4.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

About Progress Acquisition

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

