ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.75

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 32453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $827.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

(Get Rating)

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.