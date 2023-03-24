ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.75

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $59.69, with a volume of 32453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $827.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,121 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,352,000 after purchasing an additional 124,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

