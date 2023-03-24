ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.85

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and traded as low as $81.43. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $81.43, with a volume of 817 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 30.4% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 81.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

