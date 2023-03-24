Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as low as $7.71. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 153,360 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Provident Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 332.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

