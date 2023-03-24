Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $25.90

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.90, but opened at $25.10. Prudential shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 114,943 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.19) to GBX 1,450 ($17.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,547.50.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $7,692,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.