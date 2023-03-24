PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.46. Approximately 1,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

PT United Tractors Tbk Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

About PT United Tractors Tbk

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

