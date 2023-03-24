Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Tops $121.78 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001689 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $121.78 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00356777 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,218.56 or 0.25931796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.46601296 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $15,580,944.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

