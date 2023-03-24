PVH (NYSE:PVH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.61.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64.

PVH Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PVH

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.