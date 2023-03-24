Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Reduced by Zacks Small Cap

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pharma-Bio Serv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Pharma-Bio Serv stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Pharma-Bio Serv Dividend Announcement

Pharma-Bio Serv ( OTCMKTS:PBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; and Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

