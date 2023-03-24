Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Hits $341.49 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Qtum has a total market cap of $341.49 million and approximately $82.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00011707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.95 or 0.06299616 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00021306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017923 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,586,982 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.