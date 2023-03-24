Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Qtum has a total market cap of $328.60 million and approximately $72.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00011367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,759.33 or 0.06365032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00061893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00040756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017939 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,587,656 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

