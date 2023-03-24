QuarkChain Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56.63 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

