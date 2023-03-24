Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $63.34 million and $3.63 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.01159629 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009363 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.24 or 0.01484483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

