Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.10 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $45.10 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00352516 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,227.39 or 0.25622080 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010007 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,571,299 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.