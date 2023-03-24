Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Shares Up 1.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,026 ($74.00) and last traded at GBX 6,022 ($73.95). 576,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,292,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,918 ($72.68).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,797.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,883.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The company has a market cap of £43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,818.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110.30 ($1.35) per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,545.45%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

