Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $46.12. 353,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,146. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

