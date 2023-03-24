Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 59,565 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,764. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

