Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 75 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $335.83 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

