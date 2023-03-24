Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 6,994 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $223.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $283.64.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
