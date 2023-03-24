Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.