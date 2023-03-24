Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ON (ONON)

ON (NYSE: ONON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00.

3/16/2023 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/13/2023 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00.

1/27/2023 – ON was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

