Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.60

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 60.60 ($0.74), with a volume of 318359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.40 ($0.77).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £112.21 million, a P/E ratio of 873.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

