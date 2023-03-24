Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, hitting $235.09. The stock had a trading volume of 338,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,990. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.62. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 14 Best Consumer Staples Dividend Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.