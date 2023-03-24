Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after buying an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $430.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,007. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.12 and a 200-day moving average of $432.08. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.