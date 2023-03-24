Reviewing Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Kandi Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $24.41 million 1.01 $15.17 million $0.08 3.28 Kandi Technologies Group $117.81 million 1.60 -$12.12 million ($0.17) -14.94

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lightning eMotors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

29.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors 62.14% -197.33% -49.58% Kandi Technologies Group -10.29% -2.93% -2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,045.04%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Kandi Technologies Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.