Richard J. Salute Acquires 1,100 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Salute acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $13,849.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,579.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. NewtekOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

NewtekOne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is 208.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of research firms recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NewtekOne in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,366,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 93.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.