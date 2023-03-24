Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Riverview Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
