Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

