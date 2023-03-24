Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 350 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.