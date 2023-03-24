Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 658 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:MET opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

