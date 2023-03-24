Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.41.

CHKP opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

