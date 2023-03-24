Romano Brothers AND Company Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.2% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

