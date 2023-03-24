Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.