Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 289 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company owned approximately 0.13% of Stepan worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stepan by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Stepan by 2,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Stepan Price Performance

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $96.46 on Friday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Stepan had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Stepan Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.