Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 4,354 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after buying an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.