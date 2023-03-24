Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 76 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $434.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.