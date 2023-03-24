Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 99 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

