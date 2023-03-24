Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

Roxgold Inc. (CVE:ROG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.40. Roxgold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares traded.
Roxgold Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33.
About Roxgold
Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
