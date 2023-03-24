Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

