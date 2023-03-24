Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.
Darden Restaurants Price Performance
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $154.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants
In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
