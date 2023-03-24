Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.05.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$127.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.46. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$142.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

