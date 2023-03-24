Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.36. 402,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 416,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.67 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

